Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

