Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Five Below stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. Five Below has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.