Analysts Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $23.25

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DBTX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

