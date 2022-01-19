Analysts Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT at $30.60

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,258.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

