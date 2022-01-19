Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $39.88

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock worth $3,262,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

