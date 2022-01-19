Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $52.57

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 395,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,711. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

