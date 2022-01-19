Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Price Target at €14.07

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.36 ($16.32).

Several research firms have issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:SDF traded up €0.81 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.92 ($21.50). 1,940,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a one year high of €17.58 ($19.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

