Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €71.57

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($81.17).

LXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €1.80 ($2.05) on Friday, reaching €56.90 ($64.66). 263,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($76.57).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

