Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $325.71

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $268.74 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 46.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

