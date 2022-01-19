Analysts Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $660.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.