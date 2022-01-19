Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.13

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

WLYYF has been the subject of several research reports. upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

