Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Scienjoy alerts:

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.08%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.99 $26.99 million $0.93 6.46 So-Young International $198.47 million 1.58 $890,000.00 $0.08 36.88

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76%

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.