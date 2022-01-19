Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.17.

Shares of AND opened at C$49.20 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

