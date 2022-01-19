AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

