AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.82. 137,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,157,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.