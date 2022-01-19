Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.25 ($74.15).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.