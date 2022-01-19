Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

BUD stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.