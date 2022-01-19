Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

