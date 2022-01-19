Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Annexon by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Annexon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Annexon stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 24,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,211. Annexon has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

