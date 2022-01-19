Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.56) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.46) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.42) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.33).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,459 ($19.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.90. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

