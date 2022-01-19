ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $64.17 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.28 or 0.07418430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,770.94 or 0.99950729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007649 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,115,907 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

