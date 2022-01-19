Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $49.86 million and $5.19 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00198499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00416295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

