Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.86. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 88,531 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

