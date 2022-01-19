Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

