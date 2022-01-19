Apollon Limassol (APL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $205,938.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $676,848.47 and approximately $205,938.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00197910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00415989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

