AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

