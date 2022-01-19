APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,411.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.47 million and $97,411.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

