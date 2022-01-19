ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

