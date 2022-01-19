ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.56 ($46.09).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.