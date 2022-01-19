Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.57. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 559,960 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.