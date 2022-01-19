Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

