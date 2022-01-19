Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

