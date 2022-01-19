Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.05

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $141.50 million and $1.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,539,451 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

