Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,720,654. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

