Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $623,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.75. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

