Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 138,903 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.71% of NICE worth $1,201,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.08.

Shares of NICE opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

