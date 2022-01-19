Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $354.58 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.16% of Nokia worth $354,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

