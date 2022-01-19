Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $513.97 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,462 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Charles Schwab worth $513,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE SCHW opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

