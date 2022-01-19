Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,961 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $712,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

