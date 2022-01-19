Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AINC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946. Ashford has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $102.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 13,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AINC. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

