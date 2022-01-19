Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

ASH opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

