Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 598,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

