AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,400 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 29.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

