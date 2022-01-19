aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CFO Acquires $12,980.25 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CFO Jill Marie Broadfoot purchased 1,923 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,980.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LIFE stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.