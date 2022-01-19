AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

