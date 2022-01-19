Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALV stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $102.27. 610,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,634. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

