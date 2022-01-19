Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 662,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,128. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

