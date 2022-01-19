Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $403.40

Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.40 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 439.20 ($5.99). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 436.10 ($5.95), with a volume of 4,135,754 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AV. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,236.14). Also, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($215,036.16).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

