AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. AXA has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

