Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

