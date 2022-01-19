AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 707,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

